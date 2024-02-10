iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 25,084 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 58,543 shares.The stock last traded at $56.42 and had previously closed at $56.76.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.87.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53.

Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,070,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,466,000 after acquiring an additional 104,220 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after acquiring an additional 38,603 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 85,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 87.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 38,277 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.