iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 25,084 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 58,543 shares.The stock last traded at $56.42 and had previously closed at $56.76.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.87.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53.
Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF
About iShares Asia 50 ETF
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
