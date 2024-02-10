iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Phillips Financial Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Phillips Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 457,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 4.1% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $43,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.63. 7,120,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,827,847. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.34 and a 200-day moving average of $96.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

