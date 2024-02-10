iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after acquiring an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $75.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.75. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $75.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

