iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stock Position Lowered by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 746,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403,500 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 3.5% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $44,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $66.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,062,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,840,506. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.23. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $54.56 and a 1 year high of $66.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

