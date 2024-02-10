iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stock Position Trimmed by Valence8 US LP

Valence8 US LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90,553 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 3.9% of Valence8 US LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Valence8 US LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,033,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,168,575,000 after buying an additional 4,089,978 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,658 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23,935.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,423,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,586 shares during the period.

EWJ traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $66.63. 7,062,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,840,506. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.23. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $66.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

