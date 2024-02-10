iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,526,000. KilterHowling LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. KilterHowling LLC now owns 54,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.46. The company had a trading volume of 429,066 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.60. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

