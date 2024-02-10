iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,261,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,186 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Betterment LLC owned about 3.34% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $1,052,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,561,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,707. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.95 and a 200-day moving average of $105.47.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

