iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.43

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.43 and last traded at $78.43, with a volume of 679066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average of $72.83.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,262,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,718,000 after purchasing an additional 378,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,881,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,018,000 after purchasing an additional 73,088 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,143,000 after purchasing an additional 135,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,111,000 after purchasing an additional 85,117 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

