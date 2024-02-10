iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

