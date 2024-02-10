iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 19,321 shares.The stock last traded at $264.81 and had previously closed at $264.10.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.62 and its 200 day moving average is $255.30.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHF. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

