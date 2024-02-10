iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMLF. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 296,300.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $177,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $856.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.26. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $59.61.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

