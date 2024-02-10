Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Plans None Dividend of $0.20

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

ITUB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 394,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 43,828 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,877,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 138,431 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

