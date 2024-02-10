ITT (NYSE:ITT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34, Briefing.com reports. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. ITT updated its FY24 guidance to $5.45-5.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.450-5.900 EPS.

ITT Stock Up 2.1 %

ITT stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.40. 598,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,207. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. ITT has a one year low of $75.82 and a one year high of $127.13.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

Insider Activity at ITT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $106,328,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 58.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,741,000 after buying an additional 336,860 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

View Our Latest Report on ITT

About ITT

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.