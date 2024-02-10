Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,106 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHYG. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 211.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,741,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHYG opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.48. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

