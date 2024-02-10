Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RLYB. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Rallybio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Rallybio from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rallybio has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLYB

Rallybio Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Rallybio has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $66.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -2.05.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rallybio will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rallybio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Rallybio by 312.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Rallybio by 463.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Rallybio by 631.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Rallybio by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rallybio by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rallybio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.