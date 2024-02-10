Jefferies Financial Group Trims Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Target Price to C$6.70

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$11.00 to C$6.70 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CNE. Eight Capital lowered Canacol Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canacol Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$17.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canacol Energy
Canacol Energy Trading Down 0.9 %
Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.62. Canacol Energy had a return on equity of 77.02% and a net margin of 60.83%. The business had revenue of C$106.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$102.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canacol Energy will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Canacol Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Canacol Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.
About Canacol Energy
Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canacol Energy
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.