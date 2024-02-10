Jefferies Financial Group Trims Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Target Price to C$6.70

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$11.00 to C$6.70 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CNE. Eight Capital lowered Canacol Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canacol Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$17.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Canacol Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Canacol Energy stock opened at C$5.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61. The firm has a market cap of C$198.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.69. Canacol Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.55.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.62. Canacol Energy had a return on equity of 77.02% and a net margin of 60.83%. The business had revenue of C$106.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$102.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canacol Energy will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canacol Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Canacol Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

