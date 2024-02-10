Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 33.9% Lower Over Last Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.30 million and approximately $65,262.18 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015599 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,224.81 or 0.99932982 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010240 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.61 or 0.00183275 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00857672 USD and is down -8.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $24,866.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.