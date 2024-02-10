JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target to $630.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $600.00 to $630.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $572.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $540.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.83. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $579.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,288 shares of company stock worth $34,600,528. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,198,000 after purchasing an additional 97,303 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,428,000 after purchasing an additional 214,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,862,000 after purchasing an additional 66,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,447,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,734,000 after purchasing an additional 93,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

