JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$51.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PKI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.00.

Parkland Stock Down 0.9 %

Parkland Announces Dividend

TSE:PKI opened at C$44.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$27.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total value of C$882,000.00. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$445,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total transaction of C$882,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,951 shares of company stock worth $6,132,327. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

