JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Price Target to $37.00

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPHR. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sphere Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.60.

Sphere Entertainment stock opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.57. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sphere Entertainment has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $43.93.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($4.42). Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $314.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Sphere Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sphere Entertainment will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth $99,941,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth $63,127,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,095,000 after purchasing an additional 299,931 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth $32,884,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

