JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) Trading Down 4.5%

JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.41 and last traded at $34.51. Approximately 46,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 11,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 74.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 79.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter.

