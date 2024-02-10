Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 106,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in United Airlines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

