Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 160,709 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 408,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,709 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMBC opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $711.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $2.10. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

