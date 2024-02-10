Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 674,056 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.47% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $9,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. State Street Corp grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,359,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,948 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,627,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,836,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,514,303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 757,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 114.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,269,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 677,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

NYSE:TDS opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.85. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently -93.67%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

