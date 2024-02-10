Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.57% of Hello Group worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 254.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.68. Hello Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Hello Group had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $417.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.47 million. Analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

