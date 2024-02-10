Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $11.42 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,261 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Coterra Energy worth $11,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.