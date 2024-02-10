Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.64 Million Stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,635 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.41% of Perdoceo Education worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 229.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 358,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,508,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,279,000 after buying an additional 283,804 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 528,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 271,060 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,256,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,463,000 after acquiring an additional 190,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,079,000 after acquiring an additional 158,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,750. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $19.62.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 20.47%.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Featured Stories

