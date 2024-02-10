Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.26 Million Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 564.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,018 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 269,315 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.23% of Tripadvisor worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1,384.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,783 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 665.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.
Tripadvisor Stock Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80.
Tripadvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tripadvisor
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.