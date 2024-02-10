Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.26 Million Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 564.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,018 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 269,315 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.23% of Tripadvisor worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1,384.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,783 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 665.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Tripadvisor Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.