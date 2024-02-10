Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.51 Million Stock Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,418 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.70% of Pathward Financial worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CASH. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASH opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.72. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.71.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.28%.

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $301,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pathward Financial

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

