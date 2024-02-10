Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $12.17 Million in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 292,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WSC opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.36. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

