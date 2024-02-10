Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $5.32 Million Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 330,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in PG&E by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,068,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,232,000 after buying an additional 35,584 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in PG&E by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,076,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,808 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in PG&E by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,906,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,749,000 after buying an additional 55,190 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 10.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 72,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.32.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

