Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 280.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,678 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,622 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $2,136,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $304,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,885,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CATY. StockNews.com downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

