Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 10,485 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,485 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,037,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $155.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $168.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.03.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile



Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

