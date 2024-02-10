Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 238,922 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 238,922 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $45.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pure Storage

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.