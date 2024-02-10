Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 63,574 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 63,574 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Sensata Technologies worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 235.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 23.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 26.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.11.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -959.81%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

