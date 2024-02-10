Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 41,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,609,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 204.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 446,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,781,000 after purchasing an additional 300,086 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 24.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,189,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,725,000 after acquiring an additional 233,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,012,000 after acquiring an additional 224,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $311.00 to $276.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.17.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $240.98 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $220.86 and a one year high of $319.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.60 and a 200 day moving average of $252.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

