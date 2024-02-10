Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 0.3 %

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $53.67 and a 52-week high of $91.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 380.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,249,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,012,000 after purchasing an additional 134,073 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 99.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Free Report

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.