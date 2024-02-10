Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,047,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,649 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $46,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 132.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kanzhun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Shares of BZ opened at $14.43 on Friday. Kanzhun Limited has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.88 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.11 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

