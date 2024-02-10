Kennametal Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.

Kennametal has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.79. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $495.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kennametal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Kennametal by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

