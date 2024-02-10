Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.350-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Kennametal also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.35-1.65 EPS.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of KMT stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.58. 910,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,734. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.99 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

