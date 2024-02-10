Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Position Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 949,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $29,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after buying an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,950,000 after purchasing an additional 39,779,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,845,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,359,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.15 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

