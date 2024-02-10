Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEYS stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.52. 820,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $189.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.86. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

