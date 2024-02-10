KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $108.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $92.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $97.03 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $97.94. The stock has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.32 and a 200 day moving average of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

