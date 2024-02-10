Knowles (NYSE:KN) Shares Gap Down to $16.52

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.52, but opened at $16.00. Knowles shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 49,349 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Knowles Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter. Knowles had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 49,681.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,123,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,907 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,561,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $154,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,677 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,698.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,580,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,766 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter worth about $14,000,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

