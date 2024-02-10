KOK (KOK) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week

KOK (KOK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 10th. In the last week, KOK has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $328,989.99 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015663 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014790 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,287.50 or 0.99974572 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010030 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.84 or 0.00183598 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000052 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00630614 USD and is up 4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $333,188.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

