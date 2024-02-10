Komodo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.81 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $37.80 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00051714 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00043530 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00016754 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

