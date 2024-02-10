Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Lowered to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Up 0.6 %
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported €0.63 ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of €23.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.
