Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of -36.14, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

