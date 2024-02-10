Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,680.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,665.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,585.60. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,855.21. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

