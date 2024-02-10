Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 1,328 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 804,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,642,000 after buying an additional 99,800 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 69,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 160,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 228,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,878,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Tsushin Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 40.5% during the third quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 49,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $101.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $403.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

